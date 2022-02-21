Russia’s Olympic Champ Bolshunov aims to win 2021/2022 FIS World Cup series, says Vyalbe

BEIJING, February 21. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov, who won three gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, still hopes to win the 2021/2022 FIS (the International Ski Federation) World Cup, Yelena Vyalbe, the head of the Russian Ski Association (RSA), told TASS on Monday.

"Undoubtedly, Alexander still hopes to put up a fight against [Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes] Klaebo to win the Grand Crystal Globe," Vyalbe said.

"On the whole, this motivation [of Russian cross-country skiers] is beyond discussions because this is their work," she continued.

"The Olympic Games always come to an end and we must start from the beginning," Vyalbe said. "Starting from the next stage in [Finland’s] Lahti everyone begins preparing for the next Olympics."

With five stages left on the schedule of the 2021/2022 FIS World Cup, Norway’s Johannes Klaebo tops the rankings and he is followed by Russia’s Bolshunov packing 300 points in his favor.

The 2021/2022 FIS Cross-Country World Cup is the official 41st edition of the World Cup season in cross-country skiing for men and women and it runs between November 26 and March 20. The final stage of the tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Russia’s Tymen on March 18-20.

At the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which closed on Sunday, Alexander Bolshunov won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals. Bolshunov, 25, is the first Russian cross-country skier to win the Olympic Games (2022), the World Championship (2021) and the World Cup series.

During the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Sunday Bolshunov was the flagbearer at the Parade of Athletes representing Team ROC.

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

The Olympians from Russia set a national record this year in the total number of medals won at the Winter Olympic records. The previous record in the overall number of medals won at the Games was registered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze). The best record of the Olympic team of the Soviet Union was registered at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Calgary - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, nine bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing were held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.