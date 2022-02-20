IOC chief Bach closes 2022 Olympics in Beijing saying it was ‘unforgettable experience’

BEIJING, February 20. /TASS/. The flame of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China was put out on Sunday during an official closing ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest.

Before the Olympic flame was put out, Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), officially declared the end to the Olympic Games in China.

"Your Excellency, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, President of the Organizing Committee, Cai Qi, Dear Olympic friends, Dear athletes," the IOC chief said beginning his speech at the closing ceremony.

"Over the past 16 days, we admired your outstanding performances. Each and every one of you strived to achieve your personal best," Bach said. "We were deeply touched how you were wishing and cheering for your competitors to achieve their best as well."

"You not only respected each other. You supported each other. You embraced each other, even if your countries are divided by conflict," he continued.

"You overcame these divisions, demonstrating that in this Olympic community we are all equal," according to Bach. "We are all equal - regardless of what we look like, where we come from, or what we believe in."

"This unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us: you give peace a chance," he said. "May the political leaders around the world be inspired by your example of solidarity and peace."

The IOC President Bach stated in the final of his speech at the closing ceremony: "I have to mark the end of this unforgettable Olympic experience: I declare the 24th Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 closed."

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing were held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Team Norway completed the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings in the top setting their new national record winning 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals (37 in total). Germany was 2nd having won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals (27 in total). The team of the 2022 Olympics hosts, China, finished in 3rd place with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals (15 in total).

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

The Olympians from Russia set a national record this year in the total number of medals won at the Winter Olympic records. The previous record in the overall number of medals won at the Games was registered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze). The best record of the Olympic team of the Soviet Union was registered at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Calgary - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, nine bronze medals).