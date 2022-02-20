Team ROC marches in Parade of Athletes at 2022 Winter Olympics' Closing Ceremony

BEIJING, February 20. /TASS/. A delegation of Russian athletes representing Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) marched at the Parade of Athletes at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

The traditional "Chinese knot" pattern, as it was seen in the Opening Ceremony, appeared once again as athletes from all over the world gathered again at the Closing Ceremony. As the athletes started parading at the Closing Ceremony, a giant ‘Chinese Knot’ filled the stadium to symbolize the connection of China with the world, as well as the Olympic spirit of "Together."

Team ROC’s delegation of about 60 people appeared at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing led by flagbearer Alexander Bolshunov. The Russian cross-country skier won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the Games in China.

The parade of athletes was opened by the national team of Greece and completed by hosts China. A total of 91 teams representing National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from around the globe participated in the Parade of Athletes at the closing ceremony.

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

Team Norway completed the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings in the top with 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals (37 in total). Germany is 2nd having won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals (27 in total). The team of the 2022 Olympics hosts, China, is in 3rd place with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals (15 in total).

The Olympians from Russia set a national record this year in the total number of medals won at the Winter Olympic records. The previous record in the overall number of medals won at the Games was registered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze). The best record of the Olympic team of the Soviet Union was registered at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Calgary - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, nine bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing were held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.