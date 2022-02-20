Russian deputy premier hails ROC team’s medal performance at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian athletes showed a decent performance at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China displaying their strong-will character under uneasy circumstances, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Sunday.

"The Russian team showed a decent performance displaying its resilience and strong will [for the win] under complicated circumstances," Chernyshenko, who oversees sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said.

"This is a historic achievement to win 32 medals at the Games in Beijing because Russian national teams had never achieved such figures," he continued. "In terms of the total number of medals won [at the 2022 Beijing] we are 2nd among the rest of the participating national teams."

"We congratulate all of our Olympians and are proud of everyone on the Russian national Olympic team’s roster," the Russian deputy prime minister added.

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

Team Norway completed the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings in the top with 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals (37 in total). Germany is 2nd having won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals (27 in total). The team of the 2022 Olympics hosts, China, is in 3rd place with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals (15 in total).

The Olympians from Russia set a national record this year in the total number of medals won at the Winter Olympic records. The previous record in the overall number of medals won at the Games was registered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze). The best record of the Olympic team of the Soviet Union was registered at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Calgary - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, nine bronze medals).

Chernysheno also said that Russian athletes now face a strategic aim of entering the Top Trio of medal winners at the Winter Olympic Games in 2030.

"It means that we have something to work on to stay on the path toward the high achievements, even though not all of our expectations were justified," he said. "We will continue with the development of our sports infrastructure for our national teams, analyzing results and implementing our target goals within the sports programs."

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing were held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.