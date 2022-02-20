Russian Olympic chief lauds ROC athletes’ performance as success at 2022 Beijing Games

BEIJING, February 20. /TASS/. The team of national athletes from Russia showed a successful performance at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Sunday.

"I believe that these Games were successful for our athletes, they showed a successful performance," Pozdnyakov said. "Our predictions before the Olympics were to fight for winning 30 medals and that forecasted figure came true."

"The only thing we can now wish for is to turn next time the amount of silver medals [won at Beijing 2022] into the gold, including this [ice hockey] match," Pozdnyakov told journalists after the final of the 2022 Olympics men’s ice hockey match, in which Team ROC lost 1-2 to Finland coining the silver.

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

The men’s ice hockey final match on Sunday was the closing sports competition of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China and the Games' official closing ceremony will be held later in the day, with its kick off time scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Beijing time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time).

Team Norway completed the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings in the top with 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals (37 in total). Germany is 2nd having won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals (27 in total). The team of the 2022 Olympics hosts, China, is in 3rd place with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals (15 in total).

The Olympians from Russia set a national record this year in the total number of medals won at the Winter Olympic records. The previous record in the overall number of medals won at the Games was registered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze). The best record of the Olympic team of the Soviet Union was registered at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Calgary - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, nine bronze medals).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing run between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.