Team ROC finishes 2022 Winter Olympics in 9th place of medal standings

BEIJING, February 20. /TASS/. The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

Team Norway completed the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings in the top with 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals (37 in total). Germany is 2nd having won with 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals (27 in total). The team of the 2022 Olympics hosts, China, is in 3rd place with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals (15 in total).

The silver medal for Team ROC was coined earlier on Sunday in the final match of the men’s ice hockey competition following 1-2 defeat to Finland.

The men’s ice hockey final match on Sunday was the closing sports competition of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China and the Games' official closing ceremony will be held later in the day.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing run between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.