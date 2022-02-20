Finns leave Team ROC with silver after 2-1 win in 2022 Olympics ice hockey final

BEIJING, February 20. /TASS/. The Finnish national ice hockey squad defeated reigning Olympic champions Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) 2-1 on Sunday in the final of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The goals in the final Olympics ice hockey match in Beijing were scored by ROC’s Mikhail Grigorenko (on the 8th minute of the opening period), by Finland’s Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen (on the 24th and 41st minutes of the match respectively).

This is the first gold of the Finnish national ice hockey team at the Olympics as they previously won at the Winter Games two silver and four bronze medals.

At the previous Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang in 2018, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

Russian ice hockey players reached the final of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games after defeating the Swedish national squad in a penalty shootout during their semifinal encounter on Friday. The national ice hockey team of Finland advanced to the final match of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China with the 2-0 win over Slovakia earlier that day.

The bronze of the Olympics 2022 ice hockey tournament went to Slovakia, who devastated Sweden 4-0 in the match for the 3rd place on Saturday.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing ran between February 9 and 20.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing run between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

The men’s ice hockey final on Sunday was the closing sports competition of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China and the Games' closing ceremony in Beijing will be held later in the day.