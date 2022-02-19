ROC team wins four medals on 15th day at Beijing Winter Olympics

BEIJING, February 19. /TASS/. ROC athletes won four medals on the 15th day of the Beijing winter Olympics. Six sets of medals were contested at the Games on Saturday. Also, the gold winners in men’s curling and bronze medalists in men’s ice hockey were determined.

ROC skier Alexander Bolshunov won the gold in the mass start, and Ivan Yakimushkin, the silver. Bolshunov grabbed his fifth medal at the Beijing Olympics. Earlier, he earned the gold in skiathlon and relay, and also the silver in the 15-kilometer classic skiing race and the bronze in the team sprint.

Russia’s pair Yevgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the silver in figure skating and Anastasiya Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov became the bronze medalists.

The ROC is number eight in the unofficial team standing with six golds, 11 silvers and 14 bronzes. Norway is in the lead (15 golds, eight silvers and 12 bronzes), Germany, second (11-8-5) and China third (9-4-2). As to the overall number of medals won the ROC team is second with 31 awards. Norway is ahead with 35.