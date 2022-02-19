{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ROC team wins four medals on 15th day at Beijing Winter Olympics

Russia’s pair Yevgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the silver in figure skating and Anastasiya Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov became the bronze medalists

BEIJING, February 19. /TASS/. ROC athletes won four medals on the 15th day of the Beijing winter Olympics. Six sets of medals were contested at the Games on Saturday. Also, the gold winners in men’s curling and bronze medalists in men’s ice hockey were determined.

ROC skier Alexander Bolshunov won the gold in the mass start, and Ivan Yakimushkin, the silver. Bolshunov grabbed his fifth medal at the Beijing Olympics. Earlier, he earned the gold in skiathlon and relay, and also the silver in the 15-kilometer classic skiing race and the bronze in the team sprint.

Russia’s pair Yevgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the silver in figure skating and Anastasiya Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov became the bronze medalists.

The ROC is number eight in the unofficial team standing with six golds, 11 silvers and 14 bronzes. Norway is in the lead (15 golds, eight silvers and 12 bronzes), Germany, second (11-8-5) and China third (9-4-2). As to the overall number of medals won the ROC team is second with 31 awards. Norway is ahead with 35.

ROC improves its record in unofficial team standing at Winter Olympics
On Saturday, the ROC’s pair Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the silver in figure skating and Anastastiya Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov, the bronze
Read more
NATO builds up forces at Russian borders, accusing Moscow of doing this — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the Russian forces are on their territory and are not invading anywhere
Read more
Russia expelled US diplomat in response to provocation by Washington, Kremlin clarifies
The measures were taken in response to the unjustified expulsion of a minister counselor at the Russian Embassy in Washington DC
Read more
Donetsk Republic opens retaliatory fire in response to Ukrainian army’s bombardments
The data on civilians wounded and civil infrastructure facilities damaged in the bombardments is being specified
Read more
Kremlin warns situation near Russia’s borders could ignite at any moment
Dmitry Peskov stressed that regardless of that being the case, Russia maintained a responsible position and awaits dialogue from its partners
Read more
Russia alarmed by reports of intensive shelling in Donbass, Lavrov says
"I would like to highlight the fact that the Kiev regime has been blatantly violating its obligations for several years and every time when additional measures to ensure a ceasefire are coordinated, it sabotages them," the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Russian top diplomat, US Secretary of State interested in new security talks
Earlier, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Blinken stated that he offered Lavrov to meet in Europe next week
Read more
Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova wins 2022 Olympics gold in women’s singles
Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points
Read more
DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Read more
Italian political scientist believes Putin won three victories in situation around Ukraine
Lucio Caracciolo also recalled Moscow's role in regaining control of the situation in Kazakhstan and the growing Russian influence in Africa
Read more
Russian diplomat blasts statements made at UN Security Council about State Duma appeal
"This is about proposing to consider the issue, although it does reflect the sentiment in the Russian society and in Donbass," Sergey Vershinin said
Read more
Russia checking reports about mercenaries for Donbass from Kosovo, Albania, B&H — Lavrov
Russia's foreign minister said mercenaries were also being recruited in the Western Balkans to participate in conflicts that are stoked by countries including the United States
Read more
Press review: Why Bolsonaro visited Russia and West reluctant to see Ukraine de-escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 17th
Read more
Russia to provide response to Ukraine should it attack or kill Russian citizens — envoy
Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states
Read more
US deputy ambassador was told to leave in retaliation for Russian diplomat’s expulsion
US Department of State defiantly ignored Moscow's request for prolonging minister-counselors' stay at least until a substitute arrived, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Biden claims Putin made decision to invade Ukraine
The US has no intention to send forces to Ukraine, but it will protect NATO territory together with allies, the President said
Read more
Any missile launch may be perceived as nuclear strike amid tensions — security official
"Hardly anyone, except specialists, comes to realize that modern systems spot launches of missiles quite quickly but cannot identify whether these missiles carry nuclear weapons," Mikhail Popov noted
Read more
Shell explodes in Russia 1 km from border with Ukraine - source
Local residents reported the incident to law enforcement agencies, the source said
Read more
US unwilling to adequately perceive Russia’s key security demands, says Putin
At the same time, the Western counterparts formulated a whole number of ideas on European security that Russia also favors discussing, the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Italy ready to help settle Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
Luigi Di Maio stressed that Italy had been in favor of a diplomatic solution from the beginning
Read more
Lukashenko says he never discussed ‘attack’ on Ukraine with Putin
Russia and Belarus will continue to hold military exercises, the Belarusian leader siad
Read more
Czech president lambasts US intelligence, CIA over failed ‘Russian invasion’ hype
Milos Zeman compared those allegations to the United States’ past claims about Iraq and Afghanistan
Read more
Russia to conduct strategic deterrence force drills under Putin’s direction on February 19
Russia’s strategic command and staff drills are conducted annually
Read more
Blinken ready to meet with Lavrov late next week
USА ready to accept the proposed dates for late next week, "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," US Secretary of State said
Read more
US fails to constructively respond to main points of Russia’s security proposals — MFA
According to the document, "the US side deliberately chose the issues that it feels comfortable to discuss, which raises doubts that Washington is willing to settle the European security issue"
Read more
Western media tried hard to trigger war in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
"For the first time ever in the history of humanity not only a suspect aggressor country, but also a potential victim country in the American media show both denied all plans, stubbornly dictated by the Anglo-Saxon mass media," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia doesn’t take statements by NATO chief seriously any longer — MFA
Maria Zakharova said she was hoping constructive talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees would continue
Read more
Russia to protect its citizens in Donetsk, Lugansk if they are in danger - Duma speaker
Russia doesn’t want war, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Powerful explosion rocks downtown Donetsk — Donetsk News Agency
The explosion was "heard across the entire city"
Read more
CAS affirms trimetazidine likely got into Valieva’s system through her grandfather’s drug
Chair of the IOC disciplinary commission Denis Oswald earlier said that a banned substance entered the system of the Russian athlete through a medication that her grandfather took
Read more
Formula for de-escalation and package approach: Russia releases its reply to US
Russia stressed the need to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine by forcing Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements, urging the West to refuse from military cooperation with this country
Read more
Russian defense chief sends warning message to US, NATO with visit to Syria — expert
Sergey Shoigu’s visit to Russia’s Hmeymim air base and Tartus naval logistics facility points to the "significance that Russia attaches to these facilities in global stand-off," Charles Abi Nader noted
Read more
Lugansk and Donetsk republics’ heads order general mobilization
I’m urging fellow citizens who are in the reserve to report to military conscription offices, head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Rumors Russia might attack Ukraine after Feb 20 are fake — Kremlin
There have been many dates, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled
Read more
Venezuela to expand military cooperation with Russia - President Maduro
Russia is fully supported by Venezuela in the face of the threats from NATO and the Western world, Nicolas Maduro said
Read more
Donetsk, Lugansk republics announce evacuations of civilians amid Donbass escalation
Russia’s southern Rostov Region has reported that it is ready to receive Donbass residents
Read more
US gives no response to Russia’s proposal to return nuclear weapons to its soil — MFA
As the Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out, the issues of non-strategic nuclear weapons cannot be discussed without resolving the issue of not deploying them in NATO’s non-nuclear member states
Read more
West will introduce sanctions against Russia in any case, Putin says
The Russian leader stressed that sanctions pressure "is absolutely illegitimate"
Read more
Car that blew up in Donetsk belongs to militia official — report
The car’s owner wasn’t injured
Read more
Kiev troops open fire at Donetsk People Republic’s southern areas - JCCC
In the past 24 hours, DPR reported four shelling incidents targeting its territory
Read more
Situation at line of engagement in Donbass escalates significantly, LPR’s militia says
The LPR authorities urge international observers to record the facts of aggressive actions on the part of Kiev’s militants
Read more
Kremlin points to high probability of Kiev unleashing military attack on Donbass
Despite weeks of intensive international negotiations on de-escalation in Ukraine, the tension between Kiev and Moscow is not abating, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian army bombards Lugansk Republic from large-caliber guns
The information on those wounded and damaged facilities is being specified
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver most powerful surface ship to Russian Navy after upgrade
The Shipyard’s specialists will load onto the cruiser and install over 5,000 items of equipment and more than a million of various items
Read more
Kremlin doesn’t consider complaints on how Russia relocates troops on its soil
Dmitry Peskov stressed that this was the country's sovereign right and Russia didn't intend to discuss it with anyone
Read more
Press review: Donbass recognition on hold and why Russia had to flex its military muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 16th
Read more
Kiev’s military launches massive hour-long blitzkrieg against LPR
According to the LPR mission, Kiev’s military fired 21 rounds of ammunition at the Lugansk People’s Republic in an hour
Read more
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US statements on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disgraceful
Maria Zakharova asked Western patrons to scale back their rhetoric
Read more
Anti-Russian hysteria prevents US from being objective about Ukraine situation — embassy
The embassy has called on the US Department of State "to stop fueling journalists' "militarist rage"
Read more