ROC improves its record in unofficial team standing at Winter Olympics

BEIJING, February 19. /TASS/. The ROC team at the Beijing Olympics has set a new record as to the number of medals won at a single Winter Olympics.

On Saturday, the ROC’s pair Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the silver in figure skating and Anastastiya Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov, the bronze.

At the Beijing Olympics the ROC team won 31 medals (6 golds, 11 silvers and 14 bronzes), improving its own previous achievement of 29 medals won at the Sochi Games (11-9-9) The Soviet Union’s best result - 29 medals - was achieved at the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

At the Beijing Olympics ROC athletes won eleven medals in skiing (four golds, four silvers and three bronzes), six medals in figure skating (2-3-1), four in biathlon (0-1-3), three in freestyle (0-0-3) and two in short track and speed skating each (both disciplines 0-1-1), on silver in ski jumping and one bronze medal in luge and snowboarding.

At the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 Norway won 14 golds 14 silvers and 11 bronzes to have become an all-time record-holder as to the number of medals won at a single Winter Olympics.

The ROC’s ice hockey team has guaranteed itself a place on the podium. On Sunday, it will clash with Finland for the gold. Also on February 20 ROC athletes will contest medals in the four-men bobsled, women’s skiing marathon and in Alpine skiing (mixed team parallel slalom).