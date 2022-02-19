Bolshunov selected ROC flag bearer at Beijing Olympics’ closing ceremony

BEIJING, February 19. /TASS/. Skier Alexander Bolshunov has been selected the ROC team’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after consultations with coaches and athletes, ROC head Stanislav Pozdnyakov has said.

"After consultations with all coaches and athletes I would like to say that Alexander Bolshunov is our flag bearer at the Olympic Games’ closing ceremony," Pozdnyakov said.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics Bolshunov, 25, won three golds: in skiathlon, the relay race and the mass start race. Also, he has the silver in the 15-kilometer classic style skiing race and the bronze in the team sprint.

The 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony will take place at the National Stadium on February 20.