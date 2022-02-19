ROC pair Tarasova, Morozov win silver in figure skating at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 19. /TASS/. ROC pair Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov have won the silver in figure skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Tarasova and Morozov scored 239.25 points (84.25 and 155) in two programs. China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong took first place to set a world record, collecting 239.88 points on aggregate (84.41 and 155.47). ROC’s Anastasiya Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov have the bronze with 237.71 points (82.76 and 154.95).

The ROC team holds eighth place in the unofficial team standing with six golds, 11 silvers and 14 bronzes. Norway is first (15 golds, eight silvers and 12 bronzes), Germany second (10-7-5), China third (9-4-2), US fourth (8-9-6), the Netherlands and Sweden fifth (8-5-4 each) and Switzerland seven (7-2-5).

Tarasova, 27 and Morozov, 29 have performed together since 2012. They are silver medalists of the 2018 Olympics in the team competition, triple award winners at the world championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, double European champions (2017 and 2018) and triple Russian champions (2018, 2019 and 2021). In the spring of 2021, they joined the group of coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Mishina is 20 and Gallyamov, 22. They are current world champions and represent Tamara Moskvina’s figure skating sports club.