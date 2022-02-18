Team ROC remains 9th in medal standings after Day 14 at 2022 Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished on Friday in 9th place of the overall medal standings following Day 14 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, winning one bronze medal.

The bronze was coined for Team ROC by Russian freestyle skier Sergey Ridzik in men’s ski-cross competition. The gold went to Switzerland’s Ryan Regez and the silver was bagged by his teammate Alex Fiva. Erik Mobaerg of Sweden finished 4th in the big final of the ski-cross competition on Friday. Ridzik is 29 years old and he also holds the bronze medal in the ski-cross competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting five gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals (27 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 15 gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals (34 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals (22 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, eight silver and five bronze medals (21 in total).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.