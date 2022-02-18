Finland through to 2022 Olympics ice hockey final with 2-0 win over Slovakia

BEIJING, February 18. /TASS/. The national ice hockey team of Finland advanced to the final match of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China with the 2-0 win over Slovakia on Friday.

The goals for Finland were scored by Sakari Manninen on the 16th minute of the opening period and Harri Pesonen on the 60th minute of the closing period.

Finland is now set to meet in the match for the Olympic gold the winner of another semifinal encounter, which is scheduled to be played later in the day between Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) and Sweden.

The final ice hockey match of the 2022 Olympics is scheduled for February 20, while the game for the bronze medal will take place on February 19.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).