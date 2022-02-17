WADA argues that Valieva presented no factual evidence of her innocence

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) argues that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed to present a sufficient amount of factual evidence to prove that she is not guilty of doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sports said in its ruling.

According to WADA, the athlete failed to provide full explanation of how she found herself exposed to Trimitazidine. Valieva denied using the prohibited substance intentionally, and said the injection of the prohibited substance in her system may have occurred as a result of domestic interaction with her grandfather who uses Trimetazidine and usually carries the medication with him. However, she provided no prescriptions or other medical documents to substantiate her words.

At the same time, the court established that Valieva did not have sufficient time to gather and present evidence due to her participation in women’s singles competition of the Beijing Olympic Games.

On February 7, Russian figure skaters Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Mishina, Alexander Gallyamov, Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won the gold in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympic Games. The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that the award ceremony for the event had been postponed due to a positive doping test that Valieva, 15, did on December 25. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva, which she successfully appealed the following day. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14. The investigation of the doping case continues.

On Thursday, Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva, who was in the lead after the short program, took the fourth place (224.09). Team ROC figure skater Anna Shcherbakova won gold in women’s singles event, scoring 255.95 points. Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto came in third (233.13).