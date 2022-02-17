CAS finds WADA explanations about Valieva doping test delays unconvincing

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) does not find compelling the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s explanations for delays in processing Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping tests, the court said in its ruling.

During the hearings, WADA argued that the International Standard for Laboratories merely recommends but does not compel WADA-accredited labs to process samples within 20 days and that the 40 days it took to inform Valieva is well within the range of what WADA usually or often sees from laboratories processing anti-doping samples. However, the court’s panel "finds this submission to not be compelling." On the contrary, the court said, "it is rather worrying to hear such a submission when athletes are held to a high standard in meeting their anti-doping obligations and at the same time, the anti-doping authorities are subject to mere recommendations on time deadlines that are designed to protect athletes from late-or inconveniently-arising claims."

"The flexibility of the recommendations and guidelines applicable to WADA-accredited labs contrasts with the stringency of the rules on Provisional Suspensions. Although all athletes’ samples are anonymous, it should be possible for anti-doping laboratories and authorities to handle anti-doping tests in a swift manner when the samples are collected at significant pre-events that may constitute selection events for the Olympic Games, such as the Russian National Championships in figure skating," the ruling says.

The Panel also did not find compelling the fact that the Stockholm laboratory blamed the processing delay on staffing problems caused by the pandemic. According to the court, none of this is Valieva’s fault, and "it has put her in a remarkably difficult position where she faces a lifetime of work being taken from her within days of the biggest event of her short career."

CAS jurisprudence also indicates that "the Appellant must make at least a plausible case that the facts relied upon by him and the rights which he seeks to enforce exist and that the material criteria for a cause of action are fulfilled," the document says.

The court also established that this episode marred Valieva’s Olympic Winter Games experience, as well as that of other athletes. "This has been the result of the relevant anti-doping bodies to ensure timely analysis of pre-Games samples, and failing to ensure that pending cases are resolved before the Olympic Winter Games commence," the court said.

On February 7, Russian figure skaters Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Mishina, Alexander Gallyamov, Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won the gold in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympic Games. The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that the award ceremony for the event had been postponed due to a positive doping test that Valieva, 15, did on December 25. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva, which she successfully appealed the following day. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14. The investigation of the doping case continues.