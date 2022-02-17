CAS affirms trimetazidine likely got into Valieva’s system through her grandfather’s drug

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that the banned substance trimetazidine could have entered the system of Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva through her grandfather’s medication, the press service stated on Thursday.

On Monday, CAS denied appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) disciplinary committee’s decision to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension. On Tuesday, Chair of the IOC disciplinary commission Denis Oswald said that a banned substance entered the system of the Russian athlete through a medication that her grandfather took. Oswald noted that this argument greatly contributed to the decision on lifting Valieva’s temporary suspension.