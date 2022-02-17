Team ROC figure skater Valieva won’t partake in Olympic demonstration performances

BEIJING, February 17. /TASS/. Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva is not going to take part in demonstration performances at the Beijing Olympics, the Figure Skating Federation of Russia told TASS on Thursday.

On Thursday, Team ROC figure skater Anna Shcherbakova won gold in women’s singles event, scoring 255.95 points. Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto came in third (233.13). Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva, who was in the lead after the short program, was fourth (224.09).

"Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova, silver medalist Alexandra Trusova will participate in demonstration performances. Kamila Valieva is not going to take part in it. Why? The International Skating Union has the right to include whom they consider necessary," the press service noted.

"Among those who made the list are bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, South Korea’s Yu Young, the US Alysa Liu and Belgian athlete Loena Hendrickx," the press service revealed.

The demonstration performances will be held on February 20.