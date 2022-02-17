Team ROC wins two medals on Day 13 of 2022 Olympics; stays 9th in medal standings

BEIJING, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished on Thursday in 9th place of the overall medal standings following Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, winning one gold and one silver medals.

A total of six sets of medals were at the stake on February 17 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the gold with an aggregate result of 255.95 points (80.20 for the short program and 175.75 for the free skate).

Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points (74.60 points in the short program and 177.13 for the free skate performance). Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto bagged the bronze with an aggregate result of 233.13 points (79.84 points for the short program and 153.29 points for the free skate performance).

Six more sets of the 2022 Olympics medals will be at the stake on February 18.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting five gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals (26 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 14 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (29 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals (22 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, eight silver and five bronze medals (21 in total).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.