Putin congratulates Russian figure skating star Shcherbakova on Olympic gold

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova on winning gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, conveying kind words to her coaches and teammates, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

Shcherbakova, 17, won gold on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in women’s singles event. She took the gold with an aggregate result of 255.95 points (80.20 for the short program and 175.75 for the free skate). Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points (74.60 points in the short program and 177.13 for the free skate performance). Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva, who was in the lead after the short program, made a couple of mistakes during the free skate program earning 141.93 points, which left her with the final score of 224.09 in the 4th place.

"Dear Anna Stanislavovna! I congratulate you on the victory," Putin wrote in the telegram.

"You gave a brilliant performance on Beijing’s ice, showing high class and a huge creative potential. A decent award for your hard work, persistence and determination is the title of the 24th Winter Olympic Games champion," Putin said, conveying special and kind words to her coaches and teammates. The Russian leader wished Shcherbakova "new achievements and all the best".