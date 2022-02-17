Russia’s Trusova is world’s first figure skater to execute five quads in one program

BEIJING, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexandra Trusova became the first ever female figure skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program and this feat was recorded at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Russian figure skater executed on Thursday during her free skate program at the 2017 Olympics five quadruple jumps, namely the Quad Flip, Quad Salchow, Quad Toeloop, Quad Lutz with Triple Toeloop.

Trusova was awarded 177.13 points by judges for her free skate program. It earned her the silver medal of the 2022 Olympic Games in the women’s singles program in addition to 74.60 points in short program on Tuesday.

Trusova’s teammate Anna Shcherbakova won gold on Thursday with an aggregate result of 255.95 points (80.20 for the short program and 175.75 for the free skate) and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto bagged the bronze with an aggregate result of 233.13 points (79.84 points for the short program and 153.29 points for the free skate performance).

Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva was in the lead after the short program before today boasting 82.16 points following the short program on Tuesday, but she made a couple of mistakes today during the free skate program earning 141.93 points, which left her with the final score of 224.09 in the 4th place.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).