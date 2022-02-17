Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova wins 2022 Olympics gold in women’s singles

BEIJING, February 17. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova won gold on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s singles event.

Shcherbakova took the gold with an aggregate result of 255.95 points (80.20 for the short program and 175.75 for the free skate). Her teammate Alexandra Trusova bagged the silver with 251.73 points (74.60 points in the short program and 177.13 for the free skate performance).

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto bagged the bronze with an aggregate result of 233.13 points (79.84 points for the short program and 153.29 points for the free skate performance).

Russian figure skating star Kamila Valieva was in the lead after the short program before today boasting 82.16 points following the short program on Tuesday, but she made a couple of mistakes today during the free skate program earning 141.93 points, which left her with the final score of 224.09 in the 4th place.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.