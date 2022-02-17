Russian Olympic Committee rejects ‘preliminary’ wording in regard to figure skaters

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) rejects the wording of ‘preliminary’ in regard to results of the Russian figure skaters at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

Mark Adams, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stated on Wednesday that results of the women’s singles competition at the 2022 Olympics would be labeled as ‘preliminary’ should Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finish the event on the podium. He also labeled as ‘preliminary’ results of the figure skating team competitions, which Team ROC finished in the 1st place with Valieva among the participants.

"IOC [the International Olympic Committee] spokesman stated yesterday at the organization’s press briefing with a reference to the International Skating Union [ISU] that results of the figure skating team competitions as well as of the women’s singles competition [if Valieva finishes in Top-3] would be treated as ‘preliminary’ and these results would be marked with the ‘asterisk’ sign. We are categorically against it."

Valieva is the youngest participant of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater is trained by Russia’s merited coach Eteri Tutberidze and she is the reigning champion of the European and Russian championships. She holds the World Records in ladies singles short program (90.45 points), in ladies’ free skate program (185.29 points) and in the combined result of two programs in ladies’ competitions (272.71 points).

Two days ago, Valieva finished in the top following the short program in women’s singles event. Judges awarded Valieva 82.16 points for her short program. Her teammate Anna Shcherbakova earned 80.20 points finishing 2nd in the short program and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto showed the 3rd best result of 79.84 points. The free skate program in women’s singles at the 2022 Olympics is running on Thursday.

2022 Olympics Figure Skating Team

ROC figure skaters clinched the gold in the team competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on February 7. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) later cancelled the medals awarding ceremony in Beijing for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the International Skating Union (ISU).

Valieva scored 178.92 points, taking the top prize in the women’s free skate event, which closed the team competition. Team ROC ended the figure skating team competition with a total of 74 points to clinch the gold.

ROC’s Mark Kondratyuk represented the team in the men’s singles, and Valieva in the women’s singles. Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov skated in the pairs’ competitions and Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in ice dancing.

Valieva won the short and free skating events. Kondratyuk came in third in the short event and second in the free event. Mishina and Galliamov won in the free skating and were runners-up in the short event. Sinitsina and Katsalapov finished second in both events.

Team USA took home the silver with judges awarding them an aggregate of 65 points, only two points ahead of the bronze medal winners from Japan (63 points).