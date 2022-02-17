Canada edges out US 3-2 to win 2022 Olympics gold in women’s ice hockey

BEIJING, February 17. /TASS/. The Canadian women’s national ice hockey squad defeated Team USA 3-2 in the final match of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing to become the five-time Olympic champions.

The goals for the gold medal winning team were scored by Sarah Nurse (on the 8th minute of the opening period) and Marie-Philip Poulin (on the 16th and 30th minutes of the match). Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel scored for the United States (on the 37th and 60th minutes of the match respectively).

Team Canada won all of their seven matches at the 2022 Winter Olympics, including in their previous encounter with the United States at the group stage (4-2).

The bronze of the 2022 Olympics in women’s ice hockey went to Finland, who defeated their opponents from Switzerland 4-0 in the match for the 3rd place on Wednesday.

Switzerland earned their spot in the semifinals beating Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) 4-2 in the quarterfinals earlier in the week.

2022 Winter Olympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

The Canadian team of athletes is currently 11th in the medal standings at the 2022 Olympics with four gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals.

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and five bronze medals (21 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, eight silver and four bronze medals (20 in total).