Bach discusses with US team cancellation of awarding ceremony in figure skating team event

BEIJING, February 17. /TASS/. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has discussed with the US team the cancellations of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition in figure skating, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Thursday.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2022, during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia. The Americans were second and the Japanese were third. Later, the IOC cancelled the awarding ceremony.

"We can confirm that the meeting occurred between president Bach and US Figure Skating Team. The details of this discussion should remain between them." Adams said. "We have spoken to the Japanese Olympic Committee. They fully accept the IOC’s approach to that situation. That is the reason why there was no reason with their athletes."

According to the IOC spokesman, Bach wanted to meet with the US athletes to learn what they disagree with. The Japanese, however, said they have no objections, he added.

RUSADA received information about Valieve’s positive test from the Stockholm laboratory on February 7 and imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was satisfied the following day.

However, International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed their appeals later with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to overturn the previous decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

On February 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the IOC, the WADA, and the ISU against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Kamila Valieva.

The IOC said the results of competitions with Valieva’s participation will be considered provisional is she makes it to the top three.