Russian freestyle skier Ilya Burov wins Olympic bronze in aerials

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 16. /TASS/. Russian freestyle skier Ilya Burov won the bronze medal in aerials at the Beijing Olympics.

The Russian scored 114.93 points. The gold medal went to China’s Qi Guangpu (129 points). The silver medalist is Ukrainian Alexander Abramenko (116.50). That’s the first medal for Ukraine at the Olympics.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals (23 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).

The Olympic Games in Beijing are concluding on February 20.