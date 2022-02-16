{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

ROC athletes set new national record in Olympics cross-country skiing medals

The previous best record was registered at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan’s Nagano
Natalia Nepryaeva (center) Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Natalia Nepryaeva (center)
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 16. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skiing athletes set a new national record of overall medals won at the Olympic Games as they harvested three gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

The previous best record of coined medals by Russian cross-country skiing athletes was registered at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan’s Nagano, where they won five gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Cross-country skiers from Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) will race in two more competitions at the 2022 Games, namely in men’s 50km mass start on February 19 and in women’s 30km mass start on February 20.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals (24 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

