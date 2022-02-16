Russian cross-country skiers win 2022 Olympics bronze in women’s team sprint classic

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 16. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skiers Yulia Stupak and Natalia Nepryaeva won bronze on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s team sprint classic event.

The gold in the race was coined by Germany’s Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl with the result of 22 minutes 09.85 seconds and the silver was bagged by the Swedish duo of Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling, who finished only 0.17 seconds behind the winners of the competition.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals (23 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.