Russian biathletes win 2022 Olympics silver in women’s 4x6km relay race

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 16. /TASS/. Russian biathletes Irina Kazakevich, Kristina Reztsova, Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Nigmatullina won silver on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s 4x6km relay.

The gold in the race went to the Swedish team of Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg, who clocked the Olympic biathlon course in 1 hour 11 minutes 03.9 seconds. The squad of the ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) biathletes crossed the finish line 12 seconds after Sweden.

Germany’s Vanessa Voigt, Vanessa Hinz, Franziska Preuss and Denise Herrmann bagged the bronze (+37.4 seconds after Sweden).

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals (23 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.