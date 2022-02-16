ROC ice hockey team through to 2022 Olympics semifinals with 3-1 win over Denmark

BEIJING, February 16. /TASS/. The Russian ice hockey players proceeded to the semifinals of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China after defeating on Wednesday Team Denmark 3-1 in their quarterfinals match.

The score was opened in the middle of the 1st period by ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) team’s captain Vadim Shipachyov. The Danes answered in the next period with a goal delivered by central forward Frans Nielsen. However, Russian defender Nikita Nesterov answered several minutes later with a power shot almost from the blue line to bring his team the lead of 2-1.

With less than five minutes remaining in the closing period ROC Team’s Vyacheslav Voinov upped his team’s advantage over the Danes to 3-1 netting a puck with a long-distance shot.

Team ROC will be playing in the semifinal match on February 18 and its opponent and the time of the match would be announced after the rest of the quarterfinal matches are played.

In the other quarterfinal match earlier in the day, the national squad of Slovakia defeated Team USA in the penalty shootout 3-2.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing runs between February 9 and 20. The team of Russian ice hockey players was seeded in Group B along with the squads from Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.