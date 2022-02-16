ROC chief Pozdnyakov: Valieva is feeling all right, prepares for free skating program

BEIJING, February 16. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is feeling all right and is currently preparing for her free skate program at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Wednesday.

Valieva holds the lead in the women’s singles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games after winning the short program on Tuesday. Following the short program, the Russian figure skater refused to attend a news conference saying she did not feel well.

"Everything is all right with Kamila and she is getting ready for her next performance," Pozdnyakov said.

Valieva is the youngest participant in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater is trained by Russia’s merited coach Eteri Tutberidze and she is the reigning champion of the European and Russian championships. She holds the World Records in ladies singles short program (90.45 points), in ladies’ free skate program (185.29 points), and in the combined result of two programs in ladies’ competitions (272.71 points).

The Russian figure skater was in a center of a doping scandal at the Olympics after winning the gold in the figure skating team competition.

On February 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2022, during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was satisfied the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

However, the ISU, IOC, and WADA filed their appeals later with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to overturn the previous decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

USA Today daily reported on February 16 citing IOC (the International Olympic Committee) member Denis Oswald as saying that trimetazidine entered her body system through a medication prescribed for her grandfather.

"Her argument was this contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking," the US-based daily quoted Oswald as saying.

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.