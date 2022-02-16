Any conclusions on Valieva’s case inappropriate pending CAS verdict — IOC

BEIJING, February 16. /TASS/. All conclusions regarding the positive doping test of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are inappropriate because the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is yet to hear her case, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told reporters on Wednesday.

"This case has not yet concluded. CAS has made that very clear. In fact, as far as I know, the B sample has not even been opened. So, I think that drawing conclusions <…> at this stage is really inappropriate," Adams said.

"We have an absolute duty to follow the letter of the law. Due process is very, very important," he continued. "This person has not even had the B sample open, the case has not been finished yet, so to make all these grand statements is, I think, a little bit premature."

Valieva leads the competition after the short program with 82.16 points, followed by her teammate Anna Shcherbakova (80.20 points) and Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto (79.84 points). Another Russian skater Alexandra Trusova is fourth with 74.60 points.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2022, during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was satisfied the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The 2022 Winter Olympics free skate program in women’s singles is scheduled for February 17.