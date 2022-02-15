FISU to pay more inspection visits to Russia ahead of 2023 Universiade in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, February 15. /TASS/. Inspection visits on behalf of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) would be stepped up ahead of the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg preparations to host the 2023 FISU Summer Universiade, a FISU official said on Tuesday.

FISU event manager Brian Carrer, who is a member of the organization’s inspection delegation on a visit to Yekaterinburg, told journalists in Russia that FISU officials must be expected to pay their visits "in March, April and May."

A delegation of FISU experts are currently on an official inspection visit to Yekaterinburg between February 13 and 17.

On July 2, 2019, the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) selected Yekaterinburg to hold the 2023 Summer Universiade.

Yekaterinburg was one of 11 cities across Russia hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup in addition to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod and Samara.

Russia is set to host the Summer Universiade tournaments for the second time. Kazan, the capital city of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, welcomed the 2013 Summer Universiade. Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow hosted the 1973 Summer Universiade. Early last year, the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk hosted the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade.

The program for the 2023 Universiade competitions, which are scheduled to run between August 8 and 19, 2023, is set to include Sambo and Boxing in addition to 16 compulsory sports, which are the following: Badminton, Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Table Tennis, Tennis, Water Polo, Swimming, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Diving, Fencing, Judo, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics and Rugby Sevens.

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival, which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The 2019 Summer Universiade was hosted by Italy’s Naples between July 3 and 14 and in 2019.