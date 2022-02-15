Russian speed skaters through to final in men’s team pursuit at 2022 Olympics

BEIJING, February 15. /TASS/. Russian speed skaters reached the final of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the team pursuit competition.

In the semifinal run, Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) of Daniil Aldoshin, Sergey Trofimov, and Ruslan Zakharov defeated Team USA setting a new Olympic record with the final time of 3 minutes 36.62 seconds.

The Russian speed skaters will clash for the Olympic gold later in the day with Team Norway. The US speed skaters will race against the Netherlands for the bronze.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.