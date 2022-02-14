Valieva’s doping sample delivered to Stockholm laboratory in due time — RUSADA

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping samples were delivered to the Stockholm laboratory in due time so that analysis could be done within standard time limits, the press service of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Monday.

"The athlete’s sample collected on December 25, 2021 was delivered to the laboratory in due time enough for analysis in standard timeframes upon the expiration of terms envisaged by the international standards. The laboratory informed the agency about delays in analysis and reporting due to another coronavirus wave and incidence growth among its employees and the quarantine rules. However, the laboratory promised that the results would be ready by late January 2022, i.e. before the beginning of the Olympic Games in Beijing. The laboratory also informed that the analysis will be done as a matter of priority, but the report about the unfavorable analysis result was provided on February 7, 2022. Other details concerning the procedure of the athlete’s samples analysis cannot be provided as it can infringe upon the interests of the sides, first of all, the "protected person," RUSADA said.

"RUSADA began the procedure of the results processing, preparing necessary documents and notifying all parties concerned immediately after it received the laboratory’s report. At the request of the athlete’s representatives to organize accelerated hearings on the issue of the provisional suspension, RUSADA took prompt measures to organize hearings by the independent Disciplinary Anti-doping Committee," it said.

Currently, RUSADA continues investigation of this case.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2022 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA received information about Valieva’s positive test from the Stockholm laboratory on February 7 and imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was satisfied the following day.

However, International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed their appeals later with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to overturn the previous decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the IOC, the WADA and the ISU against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Kamila Valieva.

Valieva is now allowed to skate in ladies’ singles competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The short program is scheduled for February 15 and the free skate program will take place on February 17.

Valieva is the youngest participant of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater is trained by Russia’s merited coach Eteri Tutberidze and is the reigning champion of Europe and Russia. She holds the World Records in ladies singles short program (90.45 points), in ladies’ free skate program (185.29 points) and in the combined result of two programs in ladies’ competitions (272.71 points).