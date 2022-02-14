Tokyo to host next edition of Russian President’s Sambo Cup on September 25, 2022

TOKYO, February 14. /TASS/. The next edition of Japan’s annual all-nation Sambo wrestling championship, which is also called the Russian President’s Cup or Putin’s Cup, is scheduled for September 25, 2022, Nobuyuki Asai, a vice-president of the Japan Sambo Federation, told TASS on Monday.

"A decision was made to hold the championship on September 25 in the city of Narita in Chiba Prefecture," he said.

The tournament was initially scheduled to kick off in Japan on February 6 this year, but the organizers decided to postpone it indefinitely due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

This will be the 10th annual Sambo championship in Japan with the main prize named after Russian President Vladimir Putin. The previous Sambo Championship was held in Japan in August 2021 following a series of delays in its originally-set schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sambo wrestling

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.

On July 20, 2021, the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) obtained full recognition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The decision was made at the IOC Session in Tokyo, on the eve of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan.