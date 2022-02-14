Team ROC in 8th place of medal standings after Day 10 of 2022 Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished on Monday in 8th place of the overall medal standings following Day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, winning one silver medal.

A total of four sets of medals were at the stake on February 14 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

Team ROC figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won silver medals in ice dancing on February 14. The couple of Russian figure skaters scored 220.51 points for rhythmic and free dance (88.85 + 131.66).

The duo of French figure skaters, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, took the gold of the 2022 Olympics setting a new World Record (226.98 total points; 90.83 + 136.15). The bronze medal went to the American figure skating pair of Madison Hubbel and Zachary Donohue (218.02; 87.13 + 130.89).

A total of nine sets of medals will be at the stake on Tuesday, February 15, at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.