Russia hopes to be full-fledged Olympics participant by start of next Games — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Kremlin hopes that beginning with the next Olympic cycle Russia would be back with its full-fledged national participation in the Games, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Richard Pound, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said last week commenting on a controversial situation with Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing that Russia needed an Olympic ‘timeout’ for the period of up to three Olympics in the future. Pound told said in particular: "Take a time out for one or two, or three Olympic Games until you get this under control."

Asked at a daily press briefing to comment on Pound’s statement, Peskov said "We believe that Russia is fulfilling all of its obligations."

He reiterated that Russia is currently participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China without the national flag and anthem.

"We hope that beginning with the next cycle of the Olympic Games we will reach a normal, full-fledged, national level of participation," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

Valieva is now allowed to skate in ladies’ singles competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The short program is scheduled for February 15 and the free skate program will take place on February 17.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.