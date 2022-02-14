Russian sports chief lauds CAS verdict on Valieva as ‘a true and just’ decision

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) resorted to the only true and just decision permitting Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue participating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

Valieva is now allowed to skate in ladies’ singles competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The short program is scheduled for February 15 and the free skate program will take place on February 17.

"The Russian Sports Ministry welcomes a decision on behalf of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which resorted to the truest and just decided to allow Kamila Valieva to perform in the individual [figure skating] competition at the Olympic Games in Beijing," the ministry quoted Matytsin as saying in a statement.

"I believe it to be extremely important for CAS arbitrators to display their uncompromising stand, professionalism, and their focus on each detail of the case," the minister added.