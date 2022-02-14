Lawyer weighs in on possible outcome of Russian figure skater’s doping dispute

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. A disciplinary body which will conduct a substantive review of a possible violation of anti-doping rules by Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva may theoretically find the athlete guilty. This opinion was expressed to TASS by Anna Antseliovich, head of the Clever Consult law firm’s sports department.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) did not satisfy appeals by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Committee to lift the temporary suspension of Kamila Valieva. The Russian athlete will be able to participate in women’s singles competition at the Beijing Olympics. The figure skaters will present the short program on February 15 and the free skate is scheduled for February 17.

"The CAS emphasized that it considered the issue that only concerned the temporary suspension," the lawyer noted. "Substantive issues were not reviewed, and the degree of guilt was not established. It is not possible to rule out that later the fact of a violation and the fact of the athlete’s guilt will be established. Unfortunately, so far this story is far from being over, but today’s decision by the CAS can be called a small victory for the Russian side," she explained.

According to the expert, such cases can be reviewed for several months. "Moreover, I am confident that the athlete will insist on her innocence," the lawyer added, noting that so far she does not have information which disciplinary organ will take up Valieva’s case now.

On February 11, the International Testing Agency announced that the award ceremony for the Olympic figure skating team tournament won by Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) was postponed over Valieva’s positive doping test on December 25, 2021. On February 8, 2022, RUSADA imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva which she successfully appealed the following day. The IOC, WADA and the ISU appealed this decision.

Valieva, 15, is coached by Eteri Tutberidze. The figure skater is the current Russian and European champion, she holds world records in the short (90.45 points), free (185.29 points) and total (272.71) programs.