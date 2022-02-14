Russian figure skater Valieva’s doping test sample was not labeled as priority — WADA

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) did not mark the doping sample of figure skater Kamila Valieva as ‘priority’ before turning it to a laboratory in Stockholm, in order to be checked before the 2022 Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a statement on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.
Valieva is now allowed to skate in ladies’ singles competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The short program is scheduled for February 15 and the free skate program will take place on February 17.
"According to information received by WADA, the sample in this case was not flagged by RUSADA as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden," the statement reads. "This meant the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample."
"WADA’s appeal to CAS in this case, which was filed alongside appeals by the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union, was based on WADA’s position that the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Committee to lift the mandatory provisional suspension on the athlete was not in line with the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code)," according to the statement.
"WADA is therefore disappointed by today’s ruling of the CAS Ad Hoc Division," the statement continued. "While WADA has not received the reasoned award, it appears that the CAS panel decided not to apply the terms of the Code, which does not allow for specific exceptions to be made in relation to mandatory provisional suspensions for 'protected persons', including minors."
The global anti-doping body also stated in its statement concerning the CAS decision and the controversial situation regarding Valieva that it would launch a probe in regard to the Russian athlete’s assisting staff.
"… under the terms of the Code, when a minor is involved in an anti-doping case, there is a requirement to investigate that athlete’s support personnel," WADA stated. "RUSADA has already indicated it has begun that process. In addition, WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department will look into it."
RUSADA reported on February 11 that it had initiated a probe in regard to the assisting staff of the Russian female figure skater.
Valieva is the youngest participant of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater is trained by Russia’s merited coach Eteri Tutberidze and is the reigning European and Russian champion. She holds the World Records in ladies singles short program (90.45 points), in ladies’ free skate program (185.29 points) and in the combined result of two programs in ladies’ competitions (272.71 points).
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).
Russian athletes at Beijing-2022
Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.
The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.