Russian figure skater Valieva’s doping test sample was not labeled as priority — WADA

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) did not mark the doping sample of figure skater Kamila Valieva as ‘priority’ before turning it to a laboratory in Stockholm, in order to be checked before the 2022 Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

Valieva is now allowed to skate in ladies’ singles competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. The short program is scheduled for February 15 and the free skate program will take place on February 17.

"According to information received by WADA, the sample in this case was not flagged by RUSADA as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden," the statement reads. "This meant the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample."

"WADA’s appeal to CAS in this case, which was filed alongside appeals by the International Olympic Committee and the International Skating Union, was based on WADA’s position that the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Committee to lift the mandatory provisional suspension on the athlete was not in line with the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code)," according to the statement.