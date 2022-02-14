Team ROC figure skater says she devastated following her performance at Olympics

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alexandra Stepanova performing in pair dancing in a duo with Ivan Bukin is pleased with her performance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. She told journalists on Monday.

According to the results of two performances, Stepanova and Bukin ranked sixth. The French partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

"Devastation prevails," Stepanova said. "The day was concentrated today, the free program gives more responsibility, since our free program is gentle, light. <...> So, the devastation and joy of the acquired experience, we are generally content. Surely, we were upset because of a small mistake, we will find out what exactly happened there. This is not a super grave mistake, but I would like it not to be, but from the very beginning of this choreographic element, we did everything, we performed with the understanding that we are doing a little better than at the previous start."

The Winter Olympics will end on February 20, 2022.