CAS panel finishes hearings on applications on Valieva’s case

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. The panel of arbitrators of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Beijing have finished hearings of the applications of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) challenging the cancellation of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s suspension, a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Sunday.

CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said the hearings were long and the ruling will be made public on Monday, after 13:00 local time. He refused from further comments.

The meeting was held at Beijing Continental Grand Hotel in the video format. It started at 20:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time). The panel included arbitrators from the United States, Italy, and Slovenia, Jeffrey Benz, Fabio Iudica, and Bergant Rakocevic.

On Friday, the International Testing Agency announced that a test taken from Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg turned out to be positive. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of Olympic team tournament, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and overturned this decision the following day. The decision was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

Valieva, 15, is the reigning Champion of Russia and Europe. She currently holds world records the women’s short program (90.45 points), free skating (185.29) and total score (272.71).

She won the short and free skating events at the Beijing Olympics. She scored 178.92 points, taking the top prize in the women’s free skate event, which closed the team competition. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) ended the team competition with a total of 74 points to clinch the gold.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20.