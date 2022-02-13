Speed skater Angelina Golikova of Russia wins Olympic bronze in women’s 500m

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS. Speed skater Angelina Golikova of Russia has won a bronze medal in women’s 500m race at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Erin Jackson of the United States won gold, covering the distance in 37.04 seconds. Miho Takagi of Japan won silver (+0.08 sec). Golikova finished third (+0.17 sec).

Other Russian speed skaters finished eighth (Darya Kachanova; +0.61) and tenth (Olga Fatkulina; +0.72).

Golikova, 30, holds the titles of world champion (2021) and Europe champion (2018, 2020).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20.