Russian figure skater Valieva to speak to CAS panel by video - agency

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will speakby video to the panel of arbitrators of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Beijing during hearings of the case on the cancellation of her temporary suspension, Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb.

Reeb confirmed that a ruling on Valieva’s case is to be made public on February 14. Valieva’s attorneys will represent her interests from Switzerland online.

According to earlier reports, the hearings on her case are to take plane on February 13.

On Friday, the International Testing Agency announced that a test taken from Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg turned out to be positive. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of Olympic team tournament, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a temporary suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and overturned this decision the following day. The decision was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Skating Union (ISU) also said it would file an appeal with the CS.

Valieva, 15, is the reigning Champion of Russia and Europe. She currently holds world records the women’s short program (90.45 points), free skating (185.29) and total score (272.71).

She won the short and free skating events at the Beijing Olympics. She scored 178.92 points, taking the top prize in the women’s free skate event, which closed the team competition. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) ended the team competition with a total of 74 points to clinch the gold.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are being held between February 4 and 20.