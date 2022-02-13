Russian short-track speed skater Ivliev wins Olympic silver in men’s 500 m

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. Russian short-track speed skater Konstantin Ivliev has won the silver of the Beijing Olympics in a 500-meter race.

Ivliev covered the distance in 40.431 seconds. Hungary’s Shaoang Liu was first (40.338) with Canada’s Steven Dubois clinching the bronze (40.669).

Team ROC’s (the Russian Olympic Committee) Pavel Sitnikov was second in the repechage session with 41.217 seconds, coming in behind China’s Wu Dajing (41.157).

The Olympic Games in Beijing will conclude on February 20.