Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov wins Olympic bronze in pursuit race

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 13. /TASS/. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov has won the bronze in the pursuit race at the Beijing Olympics.

The gold was clinched by France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet who cleared the 12.5-kilometer distance in 39 minutes and 7.5 seconds without a single missed shot during the race. Norway’s Tarjei Bo was second (+28.6 seconds, one missed shot), while Latypov missed one shot and was 35.3 seconds behind the winner of the competition.

The Olympic Games in Beijing will conclude on February 20.