Team ROC wins first Olympic gold ever in men’s cross-country skiing relay

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 13. /TASS/. Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) has won men’s cross-country skiing 4x10 km relay for the first time ever at the Beijing Olympic Games.

Team ROC was represented by Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustiugov. Russian athletes completed the relay in 1 hour 54 minutes and 50.7 seconds. Norway’s team was second (+1 minute 7.2 seconds) with French athletes coming in third (+1.16.4).

Russian athletes won the Olympic men’s cross-country skiing relay for the first time ever. The last time the Soviet team took the Olympic gold in this discipline was at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. On Saturday, Team ROC won the gold in women’s cross-country skiing relay. The last time Soviet men’s and women’s teams won gold medals in relay at the same Olympic Games was in 1972.

Team ROC has advanced to seventh place in the Beijing Olympics’ medal count with four gold, four silver and six bronze medals. The medal count is led by the German team with eight gold, five silver and one bronze medal, followed by Norway (8-4-6) and the US (5-5-1). In the overall medal count, Team ROC with 14 medals shares second place with Germany and Austria, while Norway is leading with the total of 18 medals.

The Olympic Games in Beijing will conclude on February 20.