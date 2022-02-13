Team ROC moves to seventh place in Olympic medal count

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) has advanced to seventh place in the Beijing Olympics’ medal count. On Sunday, Russian athletes won the gold in men’s cross-country skiing relay.

This is the fourth gold for Team ROC at the Beijing Olympics. Russian athletes also won four silver and six bronze medals.

The medal count is led by the German team with eight gold, five silver and one bronze medal, followed by Norway (8-4-6) and the US (5-5-1). In the total medal count, Team ROC with 14 medals shares second place with Germany and Austria, while Norway is leading with the total of 18 medals.

The Olympic Games in Beijing will conclude on February 20.