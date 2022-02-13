ROC curling team defeats Italian squad at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) men's curling team won 10-7 in the game with the Italy’s team during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Russian team includes Sergey Glukhov (skip), Evgeny Klimov, Dmitry Mironov, Anton Kalalb and Daniil Goryachev.

This was the fifth match of the ROC team in Beijing, with two games won and two lost earlier. The ROC team will play with the team from Sweden during the next game on February 14.

Ten teams are playing at the round robin stage and four best ones will go to Olympic semifinals.