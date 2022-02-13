Women’s slopestyle qualification postponed due to heavy snow

ZHANGJIAKOU, February 13. /TASS/. The women’s slopestyle qualification during the Olympic Games has been postponed for two hours due to a heavy snow, press center in the Genting Snow Park told TASS.

The qualification was to start at 10.00 am local time (05.00 am Moscow time).

"The qualification start has been postponed until 12.00 noon because of the weather," a press center’s spokesperson said.

27 athletes will take part in the slopestyle qualification, including Anastasia Tatalina and Ksenia Orlova from the ROC team.